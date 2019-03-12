Girl arrested in New Year's Day sexual assault charged as adult

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The 17-year-old girl police arrested along with a 21-year-old man in the reported abduction, robbery and rape of a 30-year-old man on New Year’s Day in Jacksonville Beach will be charged as an adult.

The State Attorney's Office said it will prosecute Zantoria Natayle Willis on charges of kidnapping, robbery and three counts of sexual assault. Ty’quon Deon Jones is also charged with similar charges.

According to police, the attack happened at several locations in Jacksonville Beach between the hours of 3 a.m. and shortly before 4:45 a.m. Jan. 1. Few details have been released in the case. But the 30-year-old who identified himself on social media as the victim said he was waiting for a bus ride home when it happened.

"They started swinging on me, and I started fighting back," the man posted said. "They took my wallet. I had a little bit of cash in there. They took that, and they took two of my credit cards."

The man said he was kidnapped and taken to various places in Jacksonville Beach, where he was forced to perform sexual acts. He said he eventually got away, but was scarred for life.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.