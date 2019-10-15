Loved ones reunite as USS Tornado returns home

MAYPORT, Fla. - Dozens of families will be reunited Tuesday when the USS Tornado returns to Mayport after a 78-day deployment.

For nearly two and a half months, these sailors have been working with the Coast Guard to stop smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean.

While deployed, the crew and the US Coast Guard seized $32 million worth of contraband. The ship is nearly 180 feet long and about 20 years old. Those 30 crew members spent most of their time on the ship that's a little longer than half a football field.

Crew members also volunteered in Curacao and helped refurbish a building that will house an after-school program for the children of displaced Venezuelans.

