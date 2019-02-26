TriBridge Residential submits new plan for old Kmart site in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A new proposal for development at the old Kmart site in Neptune Beach is on the table, months after a controversial plan was turned down.

TriBridge Residential has filed an application to develop the property on Atlantic Boulevard and Third Street into a mixed-use space with a small hotel, shops and restaurants. It does not include residential space.

Some residents told News4Jax they worry the plan will create more congestion in the area, but others said it is time for the vacant property to be transformed into a more appealing and usable space.

“I’m OK with it,” Coby Davis explained. “It’s kind of an eyesore right now, so I don’t see why we wouldn’t want to do something with that property.”

“I think converting it into any profit-making business is great for everybody,” Jerry Domask said.

The latest proposal comes months after the city voted against a plan that included dozens of apartments and a boutique hotel. The developers' original plan for the Kmart site was met with strong resistance. Dozens of residents voiced their concerns about congestion and parking because of the apartments.

The new proposal will need to go before the Community Development Board. From there, the board’s recommendation will go to the City Council who will look at the plan.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.