14-year-old boy charged with making written threats to kill

BUNNELL, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday morning in Flagler County and charged with making written threats to kill, according to deputies.

Investigators said the parent of another teenage boy contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office after the 14-year-old reportedly made several threats via social media, that he would kill him after school over an argument on Instagram.

Deputies said they tracked the threats to the social media account of the 14-year-old, and went to his home in Palm Coast, where they spoke with him and his parents.

The teen admitted to sending the messages out of anger but said that he did not intend on carrying out the threat, according to deputies.

The 14-year-old was booked at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach, then released to his mother.

"We take all threats seriously and if you make a threat – whether verbally, in writing or through social media – it will be investigated and you will be arrested," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Cellphones and social media are a part of every child's life these days, and it is more important than ever for parents to pay attention to what their children are doing online. Let them know that if they make the wrong choice, say, write or post threats, they will face serious consequences. Florida law is very strict and there is no discretion for law enforcement. We have a zero-tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County."

The FCSO is asking parents to become more involved in what their children are doing online. Below are some apps for parents to be aware of and to monitor.

A few parental control applications parents can consider include Bark, Net Nanny, and Securly. Those applications are available on Android and Apple devices.

If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or by emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.