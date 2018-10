PALM COAST, Fla. - Two men were killed Monday morning when a crane made contact with a high-voltage line at a construction site in Palm Coast, authorities said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported about 8:40 a.m.

The construction site is at Sebastian Court and Selma Trail in Palm Coast.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.