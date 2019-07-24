Ball python greets Flager County deputy during traffic stop

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office encountered an unexpected passenger during a routine traffic stop.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a ball python was accompanying the driver of the car.

"He was kind enough to pose for a quick photo before continuing on his ride," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

It wasn't a wild python, deputies said, but someone's pet. The snake was taking a ride home with its owner.

According to News4Jax's partner ClickOrlando, the driver was pulled over for following someone too closely and received a warning.

