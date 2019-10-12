Double shooting at Palm Coast convenience store leaves one dead

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two men were shot at a Circle K convenience store on Palm Coast Parkway, only one survived and deputies are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Word of the shooting came into the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday from one of the men shot. He told deputies the person who shot him fled the scene.

The wounded man said he was driving himself and another man to a hospital for help when the dispatcher instructed him to stop at Fire Station 25 off Belle Terre Parkway for aid sooner.

Firefighters tried to save the passenger, but he died of his wounds.

The driver was taken to Halifax in Daytona Beach.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly released the following statement about the shooting: "At this time we do not believe that this was random attack. We are actively piecing together the events that led up to this incident. We ask the community to send tips if they have any information that may help in this investigation."

Tips related to this double shooting can be sent to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or can be called in at 386-313-4911. The case number to reference is 2019-94911.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477) and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

