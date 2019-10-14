FCSO arrest fugitive wanted for written threats to kill

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who sent a Facebook message threatening to shoot his domestic partner and shoot up the hospital where she works, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

FCSO received a 911 call at 12:15 p.m. Sunday from the woman who received the Facebook message.

Advent Health Palm Coast was placed on lockdown while deputies searched for 35-year-old Kelsey Anderson. There was no indication that he was ever at the hospital, but in the messages he had indicated he was there waiting to kill her.

The lockdown was lifted earlier Sunday.

Anderson was located at Hidden Trails Community Park in Bunnell.

He was taken into custody with an active arrest warrant for written threats to kill. Anderson is being booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held without bond pending first appearance by a judge.

He has a prior arrest history in Flagler County for various grand theft, burglary, and dealing in stolen property charges.

