FHP: 5 teens hospitalized after pickup strikes pole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Five teenagers were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in southern Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a pickup truck struck a pole at Airport Road and Hunters Ridge Boulevard, near the Flagler-Volusia county line.

All five people in the pickup, who were described as being around 16 years old, were taken to area hospitals with various injuries, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the cause of the crash is under investigation and it's unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

