Flagler County deputies see rise in counterfeit bills

Counterfeit $100 dollar bill marked with "REPLICA" and "TO BE USED FOR MOTION PICTURES." (Photo courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert and consumer alert in Flagler County, where the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it has seen an increase in the use of counterfeit bills.

Beginning Dec. 19, deputies said, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit currency being used to make purchases at small businesses and on websites, such as Craigslist.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, two incidents involved counterfeit bills with markings reading “Replica” and “Motion Picture Use Only."

As the Sheriff's Office investigates the cases, the public is reminded to always make sure bills are authentic before accepting payment. For more information on security features on U.S. bills to verify authenticity, visit www.uscurrency.gov.

When inspecting money, deputies encourage people to:

Use a counterfeit detector pen, which can be found at many office supply stores, before handing over merchandise.

Check security features to ensure bills' authenticity.

Do not complete a sale without first confirming the money is real.

“If you are presented with counterfeit currency, avoid confrontation and call us,” Sheriff Rick

Staly said. “Any physical descriptions or vehicle descriptions of the suspect are helpful, as is surveillance footage or photos you may take. As a witness, you are a great resource to a responding deputy and you could play a vital role in getting these counterfeiters off the street and into the Green Roof Inn.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit bill usage is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

