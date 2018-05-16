Flagler County School Board approves school safety agreement with Sheriff's Office

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County School Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved an agreement with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to provide security on all public school campuses for the 2018-2019 school year, a school district spokesman said.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Flagler Schools will pay half the cost for nine deputies, a sergeant and a unit commander -- a total cost of $696,004, not including overtime.

The funding of nine school crossing guards, a cost of $92,938, was also included in the contract.

Palm Coast City Council members have agreed to continue funding an additional school resource deputy, allowing the the district to have a deputy at each of the five elementary schools and two middle schools.

There will be two school resource deputies at each of the county's two high schools. The additional school resource deputy will fill in where needed.

The agreement puts the Flagler County school district in compliance with the new state law passed after the Parkland school shooting.

“Sheriff Rick Staly is an important partner in keeping our campuses safe. We all understand the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act is a good first step. Yet, at the same time, we also understand there is still much work to be done to ensure the spirit of that act is fully funded," Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager said following Tuesday evening's vote. "I am confident that by working together with Sheriff Staly, as well as all our law enforcement partners, we can make that happen.”

The memorandum will go into effect July 1 and end June 30, 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.