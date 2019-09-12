Flagler County sets makeup day for time missed for Hurricane Dorian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County School District will use a teacher work day scheduled for Oct. 14 as a hurricane makeup day, Superintendent James Tager announced Thursday.

Students missed three days of school Sept. 3-5 because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, which required evacuation orders and the use of schools as shelters.

Tager explained in a news release that the school adjusted its bell schedule a couple of years ago, which adds enough instructional time to equal two of the missed days.

The third day will be made up on Oct. 14, which was originally marked on the Flagler Schools calendar as a Teacher Work Day.

“It is important we make up the lost time in this first semester, so our high school students with block classes will have the most instructional time before their end-of-semester exams,” Tager said.

But he said if the district needs to close schools again for a weather event, it will need to use other days marked on the yearly calendar as hurricane makeup days.

The loss of time from Hurricane Dorian also means progress reports for the first quarter have been pushed back a week, to Sept. 17. The period for parent-teacher conferences in elementary schools will also be moved to the second quarter.

A School Board workshop scheduled for Sept. 3 as well as a special School Board meeting to set the final millage rate and budget for 2019-20 were both postponed, as was a special meeting to approve the 2018-19 annual financial report and cost report scheduled for Sept. 9.

Here’s how these meetings will be rescheduled:

The workshop will be combined with the scheduled 1 p.m. workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 17

The millage and budget meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17

The financial and cost report meeting will happen as an agenda item at the 1 p.m. workshop on Sept. 17

