Flagler County Sheriff's Office announces names of new K-9 officers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help name two new K-9s that are joining the agency, and the results are in!

After hundreds of comments and suggestions, deputies landed on Odin and Axle.

You can soon catch Odin and Axle in action once they have completed their training and join K-9 Holmes, who joined the force just a few months back.

The two new K-9s were brought in following the retirement of K-9 Marko and K-9 Tag.

