FCSO: Florida woman brings meth into court, tells deputy it's makeup

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning after she entered the courthouse with methamphetamine in her pocket, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Deputy Vince Schrider said Tessa B. Lilly, 25, entered the Kim C. Hammond Justice

Center and was about to walk through the metal detector when he noticed something in her pocket.

According to the report, Schrider asked Lilly to empty her pockets. When she pulled out a plastic baggie, she said it was makeup used for skin treatment, the report states, but Schrider thought the substance might be narcotics. Detectives tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.44 grams, according to the FCSO.

"She came to court with meth in her pocket?" Sheriff Rick Staly said in a media release. "Our security system at the courthouse worked. She obviously needs help and has not learned from her past mistakes. I hope this is a wake-up call to turn her life around and seek treatment for her addiction."

Lilly was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and held on a $30,000 bail.

