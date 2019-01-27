Former 'America's Most Wanted' suspect arrested in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office license plate readers spotted a stolen vehicle and led deputies into a three-hour standoff that ended peacefully with the arrest of, Michael Moore, a man wanted for crimes in Virginia, according to authorities.

Deputies found the vehicle, which had been reported stolen during an armed robbery in Virginia around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on Belle Terre Parkway and tried to pull the driver over. He eventually stopped

on Beaverdam Lane, but refused to get out of the car, causing the SWAT team standoff and the evacuation of nearby homes.

Three hours later, negotiators persuaded Moore to surrender peacefully and he was taken into custody.

This is not Moore’s first run-in with law enforcement. In 1996, Moore was featured on "America’s Most

Wanted" after reportedly stabbing his wife 33 times and abducting his 5-year-old daughter. His wife survived.

At the time of Moore’s arrest on Saturday, he had an active fugitive warrant for an assault and battery in Virginia. He is also being investigated for the armed robbery in Virginia in which the victim was tied up and her car was stolen.

“This incident could have had a very different outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is a guy with an extremely violent history. We will never know what crimes we may have prevented by apprehending him. I want to thank our citizens for their patience as we worked through this incident. I am

very proud of our team and thankful that no one was injured and this violent offender is now in jail

where he belongs.”

Moore is currently at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Deletion Facility. He is being charged with grand theft

and resisting arrest without violence in Flagler County. He is also being held as a fugitive from justice

for Virginia authorities.

