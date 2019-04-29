Former camp counselor charged with child molestation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A former summer camp counselor accused of molesting a child several years ago was arrested Monday on a warrant, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

"Dante" Mobley, 35, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12.

The Sheriff's Office said it received in May 2018 of a delayed report of a child sex offense that had occurred between May 2011 and August 2012 at a Boys and Girls Club in Flagler County.

According to an arrest report, Mobley to inappropriately touched a girl, who was 8-9 years old at the time, while he was her Boys and Girls Club summer camp counselor.

On Monday, a warrant was obtained for Mobley's arrest. Detectives said they located him that morning near the intersection of East Drain and South State streets in Bunnell and took him into custody.

April 2019 Flagler County Sheriff's Office booking photos of "Dante" Mobley

He was booked about 12:15 p.m. into the Flagler County jail, where he's being held with bond, online jail records show.

Mobley released from prison in March 2018 after being sentenced in 2014 for a conviction on lewd and lascivious battery on a minor between the ages of 12 and 15, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.

