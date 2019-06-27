Guns found in 15-year-old's bedroom, car, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old is facing gun and drug charges after his grandfather found a pistol and a rifle in his bedroom and called authorities, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said when they searched the teen's room, they found a 9 mm magazine, a magazine extension clip, ammunition, a box of Dank Vape THC oil, a digital scale, a water bong with marijuana residue and wax paper with hashish oil.

The teen wasn't home during the search, but he was tracked down and pulled over in a traffic stop, deputies said.

Provided by Flagler County Sheriff's Office

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies who searched the vehicle found a 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen from Volusia County. They also found Dank Vape THC oil cartridges and two digital weighing scales.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, one count of possession of ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, possession of hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license.

“This young man is on a fast track to serious trouble,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful that his grandfather called us and alerted us to the firearms inside his bedroom. On top of that, there was another firearm with him inside the vehicle. It is very concerning that a 15-year-old had access to such an arsenal of weapons, including some that were stolen."

The teen was arrested in late April on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

