Housing disaster assistance available for some in Flagler

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County is accepting disaster assistance applications for Hurricane Dorian related damages.

The assistance is available for income-eligible homeowners in the county who meet Residential Mitigation Retrofit Program and State Housing Initiatives Partnership guidelines.

The Residential Mitigation Retrofit Program is a grant-funded program through the Florida Division of Emergency Management Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program. It is intended to increase the wind resistance of single-family homes built before 2002 through mitigation improvements such as roof system strengthening, window shutters, wall and floor anchoring and other mitigation retrofits.

The SHIP Disaster Assistance Program is funded through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation from the Sadowski Housing Trust Fund. The program is intended to assist homeowners with critical repairs and homeowner insurance deductibles for Dorian related damages to their single-family homes. Assistance will be provided on a first qualified, first served basis with priority to households with members who have special needs, are seniors or are lower income.

To schedule an application appointment, please call Devrie Paradowski at 386-586-2324 option 5, or email rreodica@flaglercounty.org with any questions regarding the RMRP or SHIP programs. The application period ends Friday, October 18.

