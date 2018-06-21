Military families target of latest phone scam

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new scam targeting military families with fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be with the government health insurance agency, TRICARE.

Investigators said the first fake calls were reported by TRICARE in late May. They said scammers are trying to convince people to give them their personal information using insurance as a front. The bogus calls have been coming from the number (516) 253-2565.

TRICARE and its contractors will never call and ask for sensitive or health information over the phone.

“It is a shame that anyone would try to defraud a military family,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We want

everyone to be aware of these frauds. If you receive a phone call from anyone claiming to be from

TRICARE or anyone asking for your personal information, hang up. Don’t give confidential information over the phone to anyone you don’t know and trust.”

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking you to hang up if you get a call from the number above or anyone claiming to be a TRICARE representative who asks for personal information and immediately call the TRICARE Fraud Hotline at 1-877-968-7455.