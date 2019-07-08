Operation Knot Lit nets 370 traffic stops, 43 arrests over holiday weekend

Flagler deputy running radar dressed as Uncle Sam during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Flagler County deputies made 370 traffic stops during the long Fourth of July weekend, 43 people were arrested, seven of them for driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

Deputies took part in Operation Knot Lit from July 3 through July 7 which focused on maintaining the safety of roads and waterways over the holiday weekend.

Flagler authorities said its community policing division was increased across the county and DUI enforcement stepped up in Palm Coast, Bunnell and Flagler Beach. Deputies responded to 1,699 calls for service during the four-day period.

One deputy dressed up as Uncle Sam holding a sign that read; We want you to keep your money! Slow down.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Marine unit stopped 4 boats but no arrests were made in its boating under the influence crackdown.

There were no traffic deaths in Flagler County during the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.