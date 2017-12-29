Deputies: Man rigs door in attempt to electrocute wife

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies performing security check of a Palm Coast home Tuesday found the front door barricaded and burn marks near the door handle, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were sent to the house after the homeowner called to report suspicious statements made by his son-in-law about not letting his child touch the front door of the home on White Hall Drive.

When a deputy kicked the door, he saw a large spark. According to the Sheriff's Office, Michael Scott Wilson, the homeowners' son-in-law rigged electrical devices to the top door lock and lower door handle in an attempt to electrocute whomever attempted to unlock and open the front door.

Deputies believe Wilson, 32, rigged the door in an attempt to cause great bodily harm or kill his estranged wife. He also stole a gun from the house that belonged to his wife’s father, deputies said.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Wilson charging him with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

Wilson was located in Knoxville, Tennessee, about 12:30 p.m. Thursday and was taken into custody. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be extradited to Flagler County to face charges.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

