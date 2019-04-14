Flagler County deputies search for teenage murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old has been identified as a suspect in a shooting death at a Palm Coast laundromat early Saturday morning.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17-year-old Marion Leo Gavins Jr. who wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray, who was found with a gunshot wound about 12:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Laundry on Belle Terre Parkway.

Gray was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Late Saturday, identified Gavins as a suspect and the Sheriff's Office. Deputies warning the public to not approach Gavins as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of Gavins is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.