Search on for armed home invasion robber, accomplices

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and has a violent background. Deputies said on Tuesday, Alexander Devonte Brown, 20, knocked on the door of his uncle's Palm Coast home, pulled a gun and forced his uncle to the ground, then allowed two other men wearing hoods over their faces to rob the home.

Investigators said the trio got away with more than $6,300 worth of jewelry and other items, as well as $1,800 in cash.

Brown's uncle identified him as the gunman. An arrest warrant was issued for Brown for home invasion robbery with a firearm and grand theft. His bond was set at $110,000.

Detectives said Brown lives in Daytona Beach and has a history of run-ins with law enforcement officers, including being taken into custody under the Baker Act. Investigators said two days later he was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after being accused of assaulting the officer during his stay in the hospital.

In April, deputies said he was arrested in Volusia County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"This is a dangerous guy who doesn't think twice about using violence to get what he wants," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "I am thankful that the victim managed to escape this situation unharmed. We need to act fast before someone else is not so lucky."

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the Palm Coast case or Brown's whereabouts call 386-313-4911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477), where tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

