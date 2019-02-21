Snapchat threat leads to arrest of high school student, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Matanzas High School student was arrested Wednesday afternoon after making a shooting threat in a Snapchat post, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

The 16-year-old is charged with written threats to kill, which is a felony.

In a Snapchat post, the teen threatened to shoot other students who she felt had been bullying her, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said school staff and the school resource deputy learned that the post was circulated on social media. The Sheriff's Office said it also obtained a screenshot of the post.

After interviewing the 16-year-old and other witnesses, deputies said that the 16-year-old was arrested, transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Department of

Juvenile Justice.

“This is the third juvenile arrest over the past eight days for making threats,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

“We cannot stress the fact enough that making a threat will be taken seriously in Flagler County as we

have a zero tolerance policy. Whether you think it is a joke or not, making a threat is a crime with

serious consequences. Parents, talk to your children -- now. If your child is being bullied, either you or

your child should immediately report it to a school official.”

Earlier this month, the Sheriff's Office released a video on social media, urging parents, students and faculty to report school threats or suspicious incidents to law enforcement.

