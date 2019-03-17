Firearms stolen from marked Flagler County Sheriff's Office patrol car

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a marked patrol car was burglarized Saturday night and a rifle and handgun were stolen. The burglary happened in the area of Beachway Drive.

FCSO patrol cars have firearm locks with a car security system. The Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway. The Sheriff's Office's policy is that all weapons and ammunition be secured at all times, both on-and off-duty.

"We are working diligently to determine why the security systems failed. and we're following all leads to identify the suspect," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and mention case number 2019-26064 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

