Teen killed in Palm Coast shooting

PALM COAST, Fla. - A teenage boy was shot and killed Friday night in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded about 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at Westfield and Westford lanes. They said they found a 17-year-old boy, identified as Elijah Risvan, dead from a gunshot wound.

Two men wearing dark hoodies took off in a silver vehicle with a spoiler after the shooting, deputies said.

“This is the beginning stages of an apparent homicide investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “During this active investigation, we ask that the public come forward with information that will help locate these suspects. If you saw or heard anything, we need to know about it.”

At last check, deputies were combing the neighborhood for evidence and any home video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

