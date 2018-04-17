Florida asks justices to end education system challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Lawyers for the state have asked the Florida Supreme Court to reject an appeal in a long-running legal battle about whether Florida meets a constitutional requirement for providing a high-quality system of public schools.

Plaintiffs in the case, led by the group Citizens for Strong Schools, went to the Supreme Court in January after a Leon County circuit judge and the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of the state.

In a brief filed Monday, attorneys for the state argued the Supreme Court should not take up the case.

The brief, in part, said the plaintiffs had failed to provide standards that could be used in measuring the education system.

“This is not a situation where the court misinterpreted constitutional terms or rejected fixed definitions supplied by the litigants,” the brief said. “Petitioners’ failure to establish (or even articulate) any consistent, appropriate standards underscores the political nature of these questions and the very problem identified by the trial court and the First District.”

The lawsuit is rooted in a 1998 constitutional amendment that says it is a "paramount duty of the state to make adequate provision for the education of all children residing within its borders."

The amendment fleshed that out, in part, by saying adequate provision will be made for a "uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high quality system" of public schools. Citizens for Strong Schools and its supporters have argued Florida has not complied and that courts should require the state to take steps to carry out the constitutional amendment.

But the 1st District Court of Appeal said in December it’s not the role of judges to determine education policy.

“Furthermore, the strict separation of powers embedded in Florida's organic law requires judicial deference to the legislative and executive branches to adopt and execute educational policies those branches deem necessary and appropriate to enable students to obtain a `high quality' education, as directed by the Florida Constitution,” the appeals-court ruling said.

News Service of Florida