SARASOTA, Fla. - A funeral home in Naples is inviting the public to attend the funeral of a veteran with no immediate family.

Edward K. Pearson, 80 of Naples passed on August 31, 2019.

His public service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Location

Sarasota National Cemetery

Address

9810 State Rd. 72

SARASOTA, FL 34241

