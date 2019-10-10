State Supreme Court suspends ex-Northeast Florida judge for 3 months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday approved suspending a former Northeast Florida circuit judge from practicing law for 91 days.

Justices unanimously agreed on the suspension of Scott DuPont, who was removed from the bench by the Supreme Court in June 2018.

DuPont had served as a judge in the 7th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of St. Johns, Putnam, Flagler and Volusia counties.

DuPont and The Florida Bar reached agreement on the 91-day suspension from practicing law in a deal described as a “conditional guilty plea and consent judgment.”

The disciplinary case stemmed from issues that led to the Supreme Court removing DuPont as a judge.

Those issues included DuPont spreading false allegations about his 2016 election challenger, Malcolm Anthony, and Anthony’s family members.

DuPont was accused of violating several rules regulating the Bar.

News Service of Florida