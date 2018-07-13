FWC offering free hunter safety courses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be offering free online-completion courses on hunter safety in eight counties next month.

In Florida, anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must first pass an approved hunter safety course before being issued a license to hunt with the use of a firearm or bow.

The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states, as well as Canadian provinces.

RELATED FWC LINKS: Hunter safety license requirement in Florida | Which hunter safety course is right for you?

Wildlife officials said those who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials will be provided free of charge. You should bring a pen or pencil and paper. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Below are the dates and times for the five local counties where the classes will be offered:

Alachua County

Aug. 4 (8 a.m. until complete)

Gainesville

Aug. 18 (8 a.m. until complete)

Gainesville

Baker County

Aug. 25 (8 a.m. until noon)

Macclenny

Aug. 25 (1 p.m. until complete)

Lake City

Clay County

Aug. 9 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Orange Park

Aug. 11 (8 a.m. until complete)

Graham

Aug. 23 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Keystone Heights

Aug. 25 (8 a.m. until complete)

Graham

Columbia County

Aug. 25 (8 a.m. until complete)

Lake City

Duval County

Aug. 23 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Jacksonville

Aug. 25 (8:30 a.m. until noon)

Jacksonville

Specific locations for the classes will be given to those who register in advance, the FWC said.

If you're interested in attending a course, click here to register online.

For more information about hunter safety courses, visit MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or call the FWC’s Regional Office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.

