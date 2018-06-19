Alligator spotted swimming off Florida beach

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - An alligator was spotted swimming Monday morning near Fort Myers on Big Hickory Island in Florida.

Video posted by Captain Jessica DeGraw, with Island Time Dolphin & Shelling Cruises, Inc., showed the gator, which appeared to be looking for food.

NOAA says that while alligators are predominately freshwater creatures, they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time, Fox4now reports.

