Video: Gator knocks Florida trapper to the ground, fights back

OCOEE, Fla. - An 8-foot alligator knocked a trapper out cold in Ocoee, and the incident was caught on video.

A woman nearby rushed over to help the trapper when it happened.

Jack_redding_fishing_ posted the vdieo to Instagram, gaining hundreds of views.

Experts said two things bring alligators out from the water: when they're looking for a mate and when they're looking for food, WKMG reports.

RELATED | Only in Florida: Man proposes to girlfriend surrounded by gators | Monster gator turns heads at South Carolina golf course

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.