Gov. Scott requests more funding, security at religious institutions in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott has ordered enhanced security and additional security funding for religious institutions in Florida in the wake of the Pittsburg synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead.

A release issued Thursday from the governor’s press office said Scott sent a letter to Florida’s sheriffs and police chiefs requesting threat and security assessments at Florida religious institutions. He also directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to hold additional security meetings with faith leaders.

Scott is also calling on the Florida Legislature to double Jewish day school security funding from $2 million to $4 million for this school year. He says that money will help ensure students and staff at Jewish day schools are safe following the attack in Pittsburgh.

“Immediately following the attack, we acted to help protect everyone’s right to peacefully worship by ordering enhanced patrols from state troopers at religious institutions, but we must do more…. We will continue to mourn those who were lost on Saturday and will do everything in our power to prevent this kind of evil from harming anyone in Florida,” Scott said.

Scott is calling on the legislature to take action as soon as possible to help enhance security at these schools statewide.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.