'He's a monster, and the monster's gotta pay'- Murdered woman's mother shares frustration

The mother of a woman killed and found dead in her husband's van- where police say her body had been for weeks- is sharing her pain.

Nikki Jones is trying to come to grips with the murder of her daughter, 32-year-old Casei Jones, and her grandchildren who were found buried in the woods along U.S. 301 near Folkston.

She said her daughter was an amazing woman with children who were just as sweet.

"There's no words how she was, God didn't invent that word. She was amazing. She would give her shirt off her back for anybody and everybody," Nikki said.

She said she was suspicious and knew something was wrong before her son-in-law's arrest.

Casei's husband, Michael Jones Jr., is accused of killing her and her four children.

No one had seen them for weeks and they were never reported missing. Casei's mother says text messages she received were her first clue something was wrong.

"The texts to me got weirder and weirder, like, well that's not Casei," Nikki said. Then, those texts stopped.

Detectives said they believe Michael Jones murdered his family in Marion County and stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before driving them to Brantley County, Georgia.

"He's a monster, and the monster's gotta pay," Casei's mother said.

Casei Jones' older sister, Sarah Gilbert, in Indiana has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to get to Florida. The family is also warning people about a fake GoFundMe account set up in Casei's name to raise $50,000. The fake campaign has been shut down.

Anyone who would like to help the family can find their campaign here: GoFundMe for Casei Jones' family

Gilbert told News4Jax she also knew something was wrong long before deputies found her sister's body in Michael Jones' van after he crashed Sunday night near Hickox, Georgia.

"We had not seen her for weeks, but we were getting messages," Sarah Gilbert told News4Jax. "We had received messages that she was sick, that her phone was messed up."

Gilbert's birthday passed 10 days ago without a word from her sister. Then she didn't post anything for her own son's birthday.

"I don't care hurricane or not, she would have posted something," Gilbert said. "She lived and breathed those babies. She would have never let that happen. That's when we knew for sure something was wrong."

The reality was far worse than what Gilbert could have imagined. Not only was her sister dead, but the next day, her four children -- all age 10 or under -- were found buried in the woods.

"Finding out he was possibly involved to me was a shock. I didn't expect that," Gilbert said. "They had normal everyday marital spats but nothing that would be like, 'Get your children and move into my home," Gilbert said. "I don't know what could have possibly gone through his head at all."

Gilbert said the couple married on Halloween in 2017. The two older children -- Cameron, 10, and Preston , 5,-- were from Casei's previous marriage. Jones was the father of Mercalli, 2, and 1-year-old Aiyana.

