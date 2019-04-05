Law enforcement statewide gather for 2019 Torch Run for Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Fri. April 5.

This year’s event features both a one-mile run and a 5K that will start at 10 a.m. on Bay Street in front of the Police Memorial Building. Both events will conclude at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds (510 Fairground Place).

View the race routes:

1 Mile | 5K

Bay Street from Liberty to Catherine streets will be shut down for the downtown spectacle.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies including the Atlantic Beach Police Department, ATF, FBI, and FDLE are all participating. Criminal justice agency members and special athletes will run together, bringing the “Flame of Hope” to the Opening Ceremony of Florida’s annual State Summer Games. Jacksonville runners will carry the “Flame of Hope” to The Jacksonville Fairgrounds, where JSO will host a brief reception for participants. Following the run, the torch will be passed on to law enforcement officials in another county for their event.

For many officers, this event is very meaningful and great memories have been made at the annual event.

“I've worked for the organization now for almost three years. From day one, our Special Olympics Athletes just warm their way into your heart," Jessica Ray said.

She is the director for Special Olympics Florida’s Duval County office. According to Ray, Participating counties will have events similar to this one, culminating in money raised for the state games. She adds this is special for the athletes and the law enforcement community as a whole.

“A lot of the police officers have relatives that have a special need or they have met and gotten to interact year after year with the same athletes that are coming out to this event. So it's really creating a relationship," Ray said.

Participants have already purchased their gear to be worn at the event. That includes a $20 T-shirt, which people are welcome to buy ahead of the ceremony.

Ray said knowing the support is there can make all the difference for these athletes.

For more information about this event, Special Olympics Florida and its sponsors, visit: http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org/index.php

