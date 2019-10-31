Nassau County man accused of over $20K in Medicaid fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Nassau County man accused of Medicaid fraud was taken into custody Thursday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

After receiving a complaint from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), the Attorney General's Office said it began its investigation, which revealed Christopher Tobey, the owner of Lucid Start Healthcare of Florida, submitted fraudulent claims to AHCA for private duty nursing.

According to the news release, Tobey claimed care for recipients who were on extended stays at hospitals.

Tobey is facing one count of Medicaid fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison, the Attorney General's Office said.

Duval County jail records show Tobey was held on a $50,000 bond as of Thursday evening.

