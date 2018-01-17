Deputies search for missing, endangered Nassau County man

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County deputies are asking for help to find a missing endangered 65-year-old man.

Deputies said Darryl Roger Johnson was reported missing Jan. 11.

He was last seen Jan. 10 wearing blue jeans and a tan shirt with white tennis shoes. He left without his medication and might be endangered, deputies said.

Johnson is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact Detective Murdock at 904-548-4067. If you want to remain anonymous and report a crime tip, call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at: 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). You can also enter tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.