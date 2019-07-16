Amelia Island recognized as one of the best in the U.S.

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - It’s official: Amelia Island is one of America’s favorite islands.

That’s according to Travel & Leisure, which asked readers to share their thoughts on the best islands for kicking back and relaxing in the continental United States.

Coming in at No. 8 is Amelia Island, just behind the Florida Keys. If you’ve ever visited this hidden gem, we don’t need to go into detail explaining what makes it so great.

Still, in the off chance you need a reason or two, we’ll rattle off a few, in no particular order: Fort Clinch State Park, Amelia Island State Park, historic downtown Fernandina... the list goes on.

"These travelers have so many great options available to them, making it a true honor for our little island paradise to be chosen as one of their favorite destinations," said Gil Langley, president of the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cooler still is the fact that Georgia’s Golden Isles and Cumberland Island (yes, that place with the wild horses) also made the list. They ranked No. 4 and 3, respectively.

These islands will be featured in August’s edition of Travel & Leisure. But just in case you can’t wait for it to come out, you can check out the list on the magazine’s website.

