Vandals trash new Fernandina Beach hotel, cause at least $300,000 in damage

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Two Nassau County men are accused of vandalism after deputies say they destroyed much of a new hotel in Fernandina Beach.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said 21-year-old Rafael De Jesus Charriez and 20-year-old Sage Chrzanoski are accused of breaking into the Hilton Home2 Suites hotel on Sadler Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Leeper said the vandals broke windows, smashed appliances and set off fire extinguishers inside the hotel that was set to open soon. A total of 33 rooms, including the lobby area, was damaged, according to the arrest report.

Now managers are dealing with an estimated $300,000 to $500,000 worth of damage.

According to arrest reports, both suspects admitted to being a part of the mischief.

They were arrested after officers saw them in the area.

