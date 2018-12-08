Callahan woman killed in head-on crash, FHP says

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A 58-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a head-on collision at Lem Turner Road and Bell Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Layton Mizell, 21, was driving north on Lem Turner Rd at 10:40 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, his Toyota 4Runner went into the southbound lane of Lem Turner, according to FHP.

Mizell hit Patricia Trantham's Toyota Rav4 head on. Trantham died at the scene. Mizell was taken to the UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries, troopers said.

Charges against Mizell are pending, according to the crash report. Troopers are also trying to figure out if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

