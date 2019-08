JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Hillard High School football team announced on its Facebook page that quarterback Nathan Dowie suffered a serious injury and is in the hospital.

The post said all proceeds from Friday's 50/50 raffle will be donated to the Dowie family. Sources tell News4Jax, Dowie suffered from a brain bleed.

The team's booster club is raising money for medical bills. To donate call (904) 228-3904.

