HIlliard man charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon

HILLIARD, Fla. - A Hilliard man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating an injunction for a protection order. Joel Lovitt, 45, was arrested just after midnight Sunday outside a home on Pine Tree Drive.

Nassau County deputies said the victim's son had run to a neighbor's house, saying that his stepdad was trying to kill his mom.

Deputies said they saw Lovitt loading things into a car outside the home and he became aggressive toward them.

The victim said that Lovitt had been accusing her of being unfaithful and he held a knife to her throat and hit her with the knife several times.

Deputies found a hunting knife on the kitchen floor after interviewing the victim and neighbors who said they saw Lovitt chase the victim, knock her down and kick her.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Lovitt had an active injunction for protection between the two and a no-contact order had been issued.

He was arrested and booked into the Nassau County Jail.

