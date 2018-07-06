Law enforcement to provide update in search for missing Nassau County mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New information will be released on Friday in the search for a missing Nassau County mother.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have scheduled a briefing to provide details on upcoming organized search for evidence in the disappearance of Joleen Cummings.

The briefing will be held by Sheriff Bill Leeper and Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer at the FBI Jacksonville headquarters at 1 p.m. Friday.

Cummings has been missing since the week of Mother's Day. Her former coworker, Kimberly Kessler was charged in connection with her disappearance.

Sheriff Leeper has said he doesn't believe Cummings is still alive.

Her mother, Ann Johnson, has expressed full confidence in the investigation and posted on Facebook about the heartache of not having a daughter.

On Wednesday, she posted about celebrating the Fourth of July without Joleen.

“There will be no more holidays, milestones with her children– back-to-school school years and graduations; weddings that will never be; grandchildren she will never meet. I will always and forever remind her children how much their mother loved them and continue to celebrate all holidays inspite of my pain,” said Johnson.



Cumming’s SUV was found in a store parking lot not long after she was reported missing. It’s on one of the main pieces of evidence in the case.

The sheriff's office has named Kessler as the prime suspect in Cummings' disappearance.

She was seen on surveillance parking the car and stepping out of it. Kessler was arrested in May and is behind bars in the Duval County Jail, after being moved there following a hunger strike in June.

