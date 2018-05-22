Deputies believe missing mom 'not alive'; suspect in custody

YULEE, Fla. - Nassau County deputies who have been searching for a missing mother who disappeared over a week ago have reason to believe she is not alive and have a suspect in custody, Sheriff Bill Leeper announced Tuesday afternoon.

The foreboding update came just hours before a Tuesday evening vigil organized by Joleen Cummings' friends and loved ones.

Leeper declined to say what evidence investigators had found that led them to believe Cummings is no longer alive, but said that a woman, Jennifer Sybert, was arrested Tuesday morning and is considered a suspect in Cummings' disappearance.

Sybert, whose real name is Kimberly Kessler, is charged with car theft and is being held on $500,000 bond. Leeper said she was the last person to see Cummings, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on May 13 when she did not show up to pick up the couple's three children.

The 34-year-old mother was last seen leaving work at Tangles Hair Salon on State Road 200 on May 12. Her vehicle was found parked outside a nearby Home Depot three days later.

Surveillance video in the area of the Home Depot where the SUV was found shows Sybert, a fellow stylist at Tangles, getting out of the SUV, but there's no sign of Cummings.

Deputies showed up at the hair salon last Tuesday, when it was scheduled to reopen, so they could talk to Sybert, but she never showed up for work.

Five days before Cummings went missing, deputies were called to a domestic dispute involving her ex-boyfriend at her home. The ex, Jason Gee, was arrested on a probation violation May 15.

Sheriff Bill Leeper initially labeled Gee a person of interest in the case, but wavered on that point in an interview with News4Jax on Monday. Gee has not been charged in Cummings' disappearance.

The vigil for Cummings is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Journey Church of Yulee.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

