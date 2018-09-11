Missing Nassau mother's friend: Indictment 'gives me the chills'

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A cursive letter "J" on Brooke Harley's wrist is a symbol of the fight for justice in the disappearance of her close friend.

The "J" is tattooed in the handwriting of Joleen Cummings, the Nassau County mother of three who disappeared in May and is presumed dead.

Harley said it's been hard seeing Cummings' children live without her.

“I know her oldest boy asked me if he could take a train to heaven or how to get there," Harley said. "I don’t think he really understands that she’s not coming back.”

On Friday, Cummings' co-worker Kimberly Kessler was charged with first-degree premeditated murder after the mother's disappearance.

An indictment released Monday stated Kessler used or attempted to use a weapon to kill Cummings.

“I just hope that there was no suffering," said Alma Powers, another one of Cummings' friends. "When they say there was a weapon, that’s the first time I’ve heard (that). It gives me the chills."

Investigators believe they have enough evidence to convict Kessler of murder. Kessler, however, refuses to give any information to detectives.

"We really just want to know what happened and why she won’t just tell us where Joleen is," Powers said. "If she did it for fame, then go ahead and tell us where she is."

The city of Hilliard officially approved a bench to be placed in Buchanan Park as an official memorial for Cummings. Her friends say that, since she can't be buried, it will be a nice way to remember her.

Harley said she won't be able to truly grieve the loss of her friend until Cummings is finally found.

Kessler was arraigned by phone Friday, and her next court appearance is set for Thursday.

