Kimberly Kessler charged with murder of Joleen Cummings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman accused of stealing Joleen Cummings' SUV a few days after the 34-year-old Nassau County mother vanished was charged Friday with first-degree murder.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced that Kimberly Kessler, who has been held on auto theft charges since late May, was indicted on the murder charge by the grand jury.

Kessler has not cooperated with investigators, but Sheriff Bill Leeper said she left behind plenty of evidence.

"She came to the wrong county and messed with the wrong people," Leeper said.

Kessler, a co-worker at the Tangles Hair Salon, is believed to be the last person to see Cummings on May 12.

The 34-year-old mother of three was officially reported missing by her ex-husband two days later when she failed to show up to pick up the couple's children for Mother's Day, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Cummings body has not been found, but Leeper and prosecutors feel like they have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

"We took out time to make sure we did everything right before we presented it to the grand jury," State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

Cummings' mother her daughter was stolen from her in an evil way by a monster.

“Joleen’s life was stolen from us not by the hands of God, but stolen from us in a vicious evil way,manifested by what I would call a monster," Ann Johnson said. "What haunts me most is how scared Joleen must have been through this whole horrific ordeal and how hard Joleen must have fought for her live, as I know she was fighting for the life of her three charges."

Cummings' children are 3, 4 and 10 years old.

Kessler, who goes by Jennifer Sybert among other aliases, was arrested May 16 and charged with grand theft auto after investigators said they found surveillance video showing her abandoning Cummings' SUV vehicle in a Home Depot parking lot the day after Cummings' disappearance.

Kessler is behind bars in the Duval County jail after being moved there from Nassau County following a hunger strike in June.

