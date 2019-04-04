Nassau County man wanted on attempted murder & robbery charges

YULEE, Fla. - A Nassau County man is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder and armed robbery, authorities said Thursday.

Dylan Michael Page, 24, who also goes by Dylan Barcaro, frequently travels to Jacksonville, but he may have fled to North Carolina, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The warrant for Page was issued Thursday, though the contents of that warrant have not been released. Page is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A search of local court records found that Page was previously arrested in Fernandina Beach in September 2017 for possession of a controlled substance and obstruction. He later pleaded guilty.

Page was also arrested in May 2016 on a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault after he was accused of pointing a handgun at his mother. He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Anyone with information on Page's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 548-4003 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

