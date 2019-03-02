Nassau Humane Society seeks donations after bringing in dozens of small-breed dogs

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - After bringing in dozens of small-breed dogs, the Nassau Humane Society is asking for donations from the public.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Nassau Humane Society said it is bringing in 27 small-breed dogs from a "licensed breeder" who kept the dogs "in horrendous condition."

The Humane Society is seeking donations for the medical cases, which include one dog with a huge tumor or hernia and one who is having severe seizures.

All 27 dogs will have to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, according to the Humane Society.

The Humane Society said it has plenty of food, and no food or towels are needed. It will update a supplies list once it determines needs.

People are being asked to not call the Humane Society just yet, as it is focused on cleaning the dogs up. The Human Society said there is no wait list to adopt and it already has help for baths and grooms.

The Humane Society said that anyone who sees neglect or abuse should report it.

Click here to donate to the Nassau Humane Society.

