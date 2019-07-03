Sheriff: 3 Georgia men arrested in internet cafe armed robbery

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Three Georgia men accused of holding up an internet cafe in the Callahan area last month have been arrested, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced Wednesday afternoon.

Vincent Alexander Baker, 20, Tyreke Joshua Williams, 20, and Emanuel Elijah Paulisaint, 22, all of whom are from St. Marys, are charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

According to the sheriff, the three men were playing games inside the Cyber Center on U.S. 1, just north of Callahan and south of Hilliard, early June 20.

Leeper said that when all the other patrons left the internet cafe about 2:45 p.m., the men went up to a business clerk to cash out their winnings. When the clerk opened the cash register, according to the Leeper, the three men pulled out semi-automatic handguns, pointed them at the clerk and demanded all of the cash.

After the robbery, the trio got into a small, black 4-door vehicle and took off, the sheriff said.

After an investigation by Nassau County Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were issued for all three suspects.

Baker was located in St. Marys and arrested June 25. Williams and Paulisaint were arrested Wednesday in Polk County, Florida, after fleeing the area, Leeper said.

The armed robbery happened at the height of an adult arcade crackdown in Jacksonville. The owner of the Callahan-area property told News4Jax last month that while robberies may be common at Jacksonville internet cafes, they are rare in Nassau County.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.