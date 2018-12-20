Sheriff: Detectives clean up with 30 arrests in Operation City Sweep

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A monthslong investigation into drug activity in Fernandina Beach resulted in dozens of arrests on a variety of felony drug charges, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Operation City Sweep involved multiple undercover operations in Fernandina Beach after residents complained of drug activity and first responders were called to numerous drug-related medical calls.

“So far during 2018, 14 people have died as a result of drug overdoses in Nassau County,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “People who buy illegal drugs are playing Russian roulette with their lives. They have no idea what the drugs are cut with, or their potential potency.”

Leeper said overdoses are the heartbreaking reality that comes with illegal drugs.

"In one of the drug overdose and death cases that we responded to, we found the person lying on the bathroom floor with a needle he was shooting up with still stuck in his arm," Leeper said. "It killed him instantly."

A total of 30 people were arrested on 118 charges -- 97 felony, 21 misdemeanor.

Items seized during the operation included 60 grams of pills, 26 grams of cocaine, 34.5 grams of methamphetamine, 53 grams of heroin, 214 grams of marijuana, $7,998 cash, four handguns and two vehicles, Leeper said.

“The people who were involved in this operation are not your casual drug user,” Leeper said. “These are drug dealers and repeat offenders.”

The Sheriff's Office said many of the drug deals occurred near schools and churches.

Among those arrested was Jonel Bernabe Rios, who is a self-described member of the street gang “Folk Nation," deputies said. He was caught selling drugs at and near Central Park, where children play, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Brass knuckles, a sawed-off shotgun, two handguns and bong masks were found in his home, deputies said.

Rios, 20, is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Deputies said James Daniel Barber, a felon, offered to sell a handgun in his possession to an undercover detective during the operation. According to deputies, Barber said he didn’t know if the gun had any "bodies" on it yet -- meaning whether it had been used to shoot anyone -- but he was pretty sure it was "hot.”

The gun had not been reported stolen, deputies said.

Barber, 33, is charged with possession of meth and heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to Rios and Barber, the 28 others arrested in Operation City Sweep were:

Randall Grey Jones, 30, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Erica Danielle Barber, 40, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Joseph Daniel Eusey, 41, trafficking in heroin, MDMA and opiates, Fernandina Beach

Jordan Keith Warner, 19, sale of marijuana, Fernandina Beach

Victoria Morgan Altman, 27, sale of cocaine, Fernandina Beach

Danny Dewayne Dawson, 41, sale of cocaine, Fernandina Beach

Marlenea Rose Carter, 41, possession of meth, Fernandina Beach

Nason Vincent Jones, 31, sale of controlled substance, Fernandina Beach

Gerrick Roshuard Melton, 28, sale of cocaine, Fernandina Beach

Angela Dawn Greene, 51, sale of controlled substance, Yulee

George Charles Delmar, 53, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Shawn David Jones, 39, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Chyna Louise Romedy, 18, sale of controlled substance, Fernandina Beach

Christy Danielle Watkins, 24, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Samantha Elizabeth Gilmer, 31, sale of meth, Jacksonville

Laquan Reshard Richo, 29, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Jason Brandon Harris, 36, sale of controlled substance/heroin, Fernandina Beach

Terri Anne Dubberly, 34, sale of controlled substance/heroin, Yulee

Crystal Danielle Fletcher, 38, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Andrea Simmons Rowland, 41, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Brian David McAndrew, 39, sale of marijuana, Fernandina Beach

Leah Michelle Gosline, 41, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Chandler Lee Cook, 27, sale of marijuana, Fernandina Beach

David Lamar James Jr., 25, sale of marijuana, Fernandina Beach

Mandi Marie Hatch, 39, sale of meth, Yulee

Reginald Brown II, 35, sale of cocaine, Fernandina Beach

Jacqueline Marie Rogers, 30, sale of meth, Fernandina Beach

Holly Nicole Poling, 24, possession of controlled substance, Yulee

The Sheriff's Office said it asks anyone who knows someone dealing illegal drugs to please call deputies to report it or call Crime Stoppers to give an anonymous tip.

“We have made it clear that if you sell illegal drugs in Nassau County, we're going to target you through one of our operations," Leeper said. "If we didn't get you in the past and didn’t get you this time, hopefully we'll get you in the future. This operation serves as a reminder that we will not tolerate this kind of activity in our community."

During Operation City Sweep, detectives were alerted to a separate meth ring operating between Georgia and Fernandina Beach, Leeper said. The accused leader of that drug ring is a former Georgia sheriff's deputy.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.